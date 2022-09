LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is searching for a man they say shot at another man.

According to LVMPD on June 27, 2022, in the 3800 block of Sunset Road. During the event, the suspect got out of a white Dodge Caravan and pointed a handgun at another driver.

Police say as the armed man drove away; he fired several rounds toward the victim. No injuries were reported.