Las Vegas police search for man in potential need of medical assistance

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One man is missing and may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

Christopher Hughes, 53, was last seen Tuesday around 11 a.m. near the 7700 block of Fortress Peak Ct. wearing a white t-shirt, khaki shorts, and black Addidas shoes per LVMPD.

Police say Hughes is 6’0, White, has blonde hair, blue eyes, and weighs 165 lbs.

Las Vegas police say that Hughes may be driving his 2005, black Toyota Tundra with an NV/314NHC license plate. Additionally, the car has several VGK and Pittsburgh Penguins stickers.

Authorities discourage the public to approach and instead contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907, or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.