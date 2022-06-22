Watch
Las Vegas police search for man after robbery of local business

Suspect was last seen wearing gardening gloves and a USA flag trucker hat
On Tuesday one Las Vegas business was robbed by someone posing to be a customer.
Posted at 4:26 PM, Jun 22, 2022
2022-06-22 19:32:58-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV)  — On Tuesday, one Las Vegas business was robbed by someone posing to be a customer.

The robbery occurred at a business located near the 7100 block of Arroyo Crossings Parkway.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers are searching for the suspect described as a black male adult, 6’0 to 6’2, medium to heavy build, with green glasses.

Las Vegas police say he was last seen wearing a USA flag trucker hat, gator face-covering inside out, a dark floral button-up shirt, black pants, black gardening gloves, and black shoes.

Those with information are urged to contact Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

