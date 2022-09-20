Las Vegas police search for man after armed robbery, was wearing a ‘Mixing Gas and Hauling Ass’ hat

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is searching for one man after an armed robbery near the 1600 block of North Buffalo Drive.

Per Metro, at 1:04 p.m. on September 15, a man entered a business before pulling a handgun and demanding money from the victim.

Police say the suspect is a Hispanic male or Black male adult, 5'10 to 6'0 tall, 200-225 lbs., black baseball cap with “Mixing Gas and Hauling Ass” in white lettering, sunglasses, black balaclava mask, yellow flannel shirt, black pants, and dark-colored slides.

ORIGINAL STORY: Las Vegas police investigate robbery in northwest valley area

Those with information regarding this incident are encouraged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.