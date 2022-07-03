Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Las Vegas police search for car after fatal hit-and-run

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is one of the largest law enforcement agencies in the nation as seen in March 2021
Joe Bartels, Reporter, KTNV
These are photos of a Las Vegas Metropolitan Department vehicle parked outside of their headquarters as seen in March 2021
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is one of the largest law enforcement agencies in the nation as seen in March 2021
Posted at 5:32 PM, Jul 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-02 20:59:19-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV)  — On Friday around 9:30 p.m. a fatal hit-and-run happened.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the hit-and-run happened near 1650 East Quartz Avenue.

Las Vegas police say the car is possibly a silver 1993 to 1997 Toyota Corolla four-door sedan. The driver was traveling west on Quartz Avenue before striking a pedestrian.

Police also say the person walking was sent forward to the ground while the driver fled the area. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Those with information regarding this incident are urged to contact LVMPD’s Collision Investigation Section at (702) 828-3786. To report information anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofNV.com.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH