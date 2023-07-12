Las Vegas police search for 41-year-old woman reported missing in central valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Metro police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a 41-year-old woman who was reported missing in the central Las Vegas valley.

Jessica Barrett was last seen around midnight on Wednesday near the 3600 block of Algonquin Drive, near Maryland Parkway and Katie Avenue, according to police.

Police also indicate that she was last seen wearing a red dress with an unknown black design, though her footwear is currently unknown. She is described as being 5 feet 1 inches, weighing around 130 lbs, and having brown eyes and hair, along with a fair complexion.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at (702) 828-3111 or by emailing the Missing Persons department at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.