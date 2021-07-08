Watch
Las Vegas police say motorcyclist has died from injuries in suspected DUI crash

Posted at 10:59 PM, Jul 07, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says the coroner's office notified them that a motorcyclist involved in a suspected DUI crash back in May has died.

He has been identified as 51-year-old Las Vegas resident Leroy Jones.

Jones' death marks the 68th traffic-related death in LVMPD's jurisdiction for 2021.

The department originally said on May 18 around 10:12 p.m., a crash involving a single motorcycle occurred in the 3600 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North, near Lamb Boulevard.

Officers at the time said evidence at the scene indicated a 2018 Yamaha S Max was traveling south on Las Vegas Boulevard when the driver collided with a center median.

Jones was transported to University Medical Center Trauma with life-threatening injuries. Impairment was suspected, police say, and a DUI investigation was conducted.

This crash remains under investigation by the LVMPD Collision Investigation Section.

