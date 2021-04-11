Las Vegas police say motorcyclist going high rate of speed at time of fatal crash

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On April 10 at about 11:58 PM, a fatal traffic collision occurred on East Flamingo Road east of Cambridge Street.

Police say evidence at the scene and witness statements indicate that a 2005 Kawasaki sport motorcycle traveled eastbound on East Flamingo Road at a high rate of speed.

The crash occurred as a 2009 Chevrolet Trailblazer exited a private driveway and the Kawasaki could not slow down or stop, according to police.

Officers say the motorcycle struck the left side of the Trailblazer, causing it to rotate and enter the westbound travel lanes of East Flaming Road.

Arriving emergency medical personnel determined the rider of the Kawasaki was beyond resuscitation at the scene.

The driver of the Chevrolet remained at the scene and showed no signs of impairment, police say.

The Kawasaki rider's death marks the 30th traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's jurisdiction for 2021.

The collision remains under investigation by LVMPD's Collision Investigation Section.