Las Vegas police say inmate died at Clark County Detention Center

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County Detention Center reports that on April 23 a 60-year-old male inmate was found slumped over in his cell and later pronounced dead at University Medical Center.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says that at about 9:51 a.m., a corrections officer checked on the inmate who they say was refusing his lunch and medication.

LVMPD says that at about 10:56 a.m., officers again responded to the cell, this time because the inmate fell off a bench. Officers say he did not appear injured and that he refused medical assistance.

At 11:38 a.m., the inmate was seen slumped over and other inmates yelled for officers, according to LVMPD, at this time he was unresponsive and taken to UMC where he died.

Authorities say the man did not have an altercation with officers or inmates.

LVMPD says he was booked into CCDC on April 22 on arrest warrants for Trespass and Possession of Control Substance less than 14 grams.

The identification of the decedent, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office at a later date.