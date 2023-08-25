Las Vegas police said shooting left woman in critical condition near Harmon, Torrey Pines

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said a woman was hospitalized in critical condition after a shooting Thursday night.

Police said they are on scene in the 6400 block of Bugbee Avenue since 8:02 p.m. This is near W. Harmon Avenue and S. Torrey Pines Drive in Spring Valley.

Officers said they were responding to a possible battery call when they found a woman bleeding with a gunshot wound.

Police did not provide immediate details of the shooting suspect as of 9:55 p.m.

LVMPD said these details are preliminary. KTNV will provide more details as they become available.