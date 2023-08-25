Watch Now
Las Vegas police said shooting left woman in critical condition near Harmon, Torrey Pines

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is one of the largest law enforcement agencies in the nation as seen in March 2021
Posted at 9:56 PM, Aug 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-25 00:57:59-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said a woman was hospitalized in critical condition after a shooting Thursday night.

Police said they are on scene in the 6400 block of Bugbee Avenue since 8:02 p.m. This is near W. Harmon Avenue and S. Torrey Pines Drive in Spring Valley.

Officers said they were responding to a possible battery call when they found a woman bleeding with a gunshot wound.

Police did not provide immediate details of the shooting suspect as of 9:55 p.m.

LVMPD said these details are preliminary. KTNV will provide more details as they become available.

