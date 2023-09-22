Las Vegas police said collision with RTC bus left 9-year-old dead, woman hospitalized

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said an RTC bus hit a child and woman in the east valley Thursday night.

Police responded to the 4700 block of Charleston Boulevard near Nellis Boulevard around 9:36 p.m. Police said the collision killed a 9-year-old child and hospitalized a woman with critical injuries.

Police said the woman and child were crossing Charleston Boulevard outside of a marked crosswalk when they were hit by the RTC bus.

The woman was taken to UMC. LVMPD's fatal team is investigating the incident.

KTNV will provide more details as police release them.