Las Vegas police responding to shooting, 'dynamic scene' in west valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting in the west valley Tuesday afternoon.

Police responded at 1:35 p.m. to the 900 block of Doolittle Avenue. Police are calling the area a "dynamic scene", and the public as advised to avoid the area.

KTNV's Sean DeLancey arrived to the scene and reported that SWAT is also on scene with police.

#NOW: SWAT is on scene near Matt Kelly Elementary School around 900 Doolittle.

Huge police presence in response to a shooting.

Medical personnel are responding as well.

The shooting also occurred near Matt Kelly Elementary School.

Injuries have been reported, and medical is responding according to police.

KTNV has a crew headed to the scene and we will provide more details when available.