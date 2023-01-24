Las Vegas police responding to shooting, 'dynamic scene' in west valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting in the west valley Tuesday afternoon.
Police responded at 1:35 p.m. to the 900 block of Doolittle Avenue. Police are calling the area a "dynamic scene", and the public as advised to avoid the area.
KTNV's Sean DeLancey arrived to the scene and reported that SWAT is also on scene with police.
#NOW: SWAT is on scene near Matt Kelly Elementary School around 900 Doolittle.— @SeanKTNV (@seanktnv) January 24, 2023
Huge police presence in response to a shooting.
Medical personnel are responding as well.
Police say avoid the area.@KTNV pic.twitter.com/tg5Lzxw5pM
The shooting also occurred near Matt Kelly Elementary School.
Injuries have been reported, and medical is responding according to police.
KTNV has a crew headed to the scene and we will provide more details when available.