Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Las Vegas police responding to shooting, 'dynamic scene' in west valley

Screen Shot 2023-01-24 at 3.24.08 PM.png
KTNV/Sean DeLancey
Las Vegas police said they are responding to a "dynamic scene" shooting in West Las Vegas in the 900 block of Doolittle Avenue.
Screen Shot 2023-01-24 at 3.24.08 PM.png
Posted at 2:57 PM, Jan 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-24 18:26:34-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting in the west valley Tuesday afternoon.

Police responded at 1:35 p.m. to the 900 block of Doolittle Avenue. Police are calling the area a "dynamic scene", and the public as advised to avoid the area.

KTNV's Sean DeLancey arrived to the scene and reported that SWAT is also on scene with police.

The shooting also occurred near Matt Kelly Elementary School.

Injuries have been reported, and medical is responding according to police.

KTNV has a crew headed to the scene and we will provide more details when available.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH