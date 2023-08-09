Two taken into custody following central valley barricade, shooting that left two injured

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two suspects have been taken into police custody on Wednesday morning in connection with a barricade situation that unfolded in the central Las Vegas valley.

LVMPD first received reports of a shooting outside an apartment in the 1400 block of Vegas Valley Drive, near the Las Vegas Country Club, around 11:33 p.m. on Tuesday night.

Arriving officers located two victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, who were immediately transported to Sunrise Trauma for treatment. The individual involved barricaded himself in his apartment and "refused to exit."

SWAT teams and crisis negotiators were requested at the scene.

As of 8:38 a.m., police say the barricade came to a "peaceful conclusion" after two individuals were detained.