One person in custody following east valley barricade, shooting that left one dead

Police lights KTNV
Posted at 9:15 AM, Aug 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-11 13:39:55-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person is in custody after a barricade situation unfolded in an east valley residence on Friday morning.

According to LVMPD, dispatch was notified of a gunshot wound victim at a local hospital at approximately 3:29 a.m.

Responding officers arrived at the hospital and conducted a preliminary investigation, where it was determined that the shooting occurred in the 5400 block of Ferrari Avenue.

Police say they are treating the situation as a barricade, and the public has been advised to avoid the area due to heavy police presence.

