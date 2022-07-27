Las Vegas police report missing Las Vegas woman, incapable of speaking or writing

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons Detail is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 35-year-old Irene Cordova.

Police say Cordova might be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance. Police also say Cordova is incapable of speaking or writing.

Cordova was last seen at approximately 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday near the 3000 block of Liberty Circle, wearing a blue shirt and black sweatpants.