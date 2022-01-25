Las Vegas police report missing, endangered 15-year-old girl

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing juvenile on Tuesday.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has reported 15-year-old Samantha Ursem as a missing, endangered juvenile.

Police say Ursem was last seen in the 2300 block of North Tenaya Way, near Smoke Ranch Road, on Jan. 19 at about 7 a.m.

She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, gray jogger pants, a faded pink zip-up hoodie and a small black backpack.

Anyone with further information on Ursem's whereabouts has been asked to contact the LVMPD at 702-828-3111 or 702-828-2907.