Las Vegas police report in-custody death at Clark County Detention Center

Joe Bartels
This is the Clark County Detention Center located in downtown Las Vegas as seen in April 2020
The Clark County Detention Center in downtown Las Vegas
Posted at 4:34 PM, Jul 13, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On July 12 at approximately 1:45 a.m., a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department corrections officer at Clark County Detention Center was checking on an inmate inside a cell when she observed he was not moving.

LVMPD says officers entered the cell and confirmed the inmate was unresponsive and began lifesaving measures.

Medical personnel responded and pronounced the inmate dead at the scene. The inmate did not have any police interaction prior to being found unresponsive in his cell.

According to authorities, the decedent was booked into CCDC on July 10 on a bench warrant for unlawful occupancy of a dwelling.

The identity of the decedent, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

