Las Vegas police remember officer who saved a hiker's life 10 years ago

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are remembering an officer, David VanBuskirk, Sunday.

The department tweeted a video commemorating him, "we remember a true hero who gave his life while bravely serving our community."

REMEMBERING LVMPD Officer David VanBuskirk



Today, we remember a true hero who gave his life while bravely serving our community.



Ofc. VanBuskirk fell from a helicopter 10 years ago while rescuing a stranded hiker on Mt. Charleston. His last actions saved the hiker's life. pic.twitter.com/j0KIfComfa — LVMPD (@LVMPD) July 23, 2023

According to ABC News, officer VanBuskirk was on a rescue mission July of 2013 west of the city.

He was lowered to save a hiker stranded on a rock ledge. VanBuskirk was lowered to the victim so the helicopter could lift them back onto the aircraft.

According to an LVMPD press release, VanBuskirk "somehow became detached from the hoist line, falling into the canyon below."

LVMPD's Search and Rescue posted a blog ten years ago announcing the loss.

"He was a leader, a friend, and played an integral role in our SAR family," the blog post said. "It is an understatement to say that he will be greatly missed."

In 2017, Las Vegas police unveiled a new helicopter with a tail number of "N145DV." Officials said the tail number was dedicated to David VanBuskirk.