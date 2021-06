LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police released its first Internal Affairs Accountability report this week dated 2018 to 2019.

The Internal Affairs Bureau reports it got nearly 2,100 complaints in 2019 which is down 13 percent from the year before.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department also says 64 percent of cases with body-worn camera footage available cleared officers of misconduct.

In 2019, 21 employees were arrested for 29 offenses, including DUI, assault and domestic violence.