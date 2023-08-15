Las Vegas police put out fire, save two homes

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police officers are being hailed as heroes after putting out a fire and saving two houses.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, officers were following up on a shooting incident near Wigwam Avenue and Fort Apache.

That's when they saw smoke, which appeared to be a few blocks away. Officers were able to find the fire and used a fire extinguisher and garden hoses to put it out. Their quick thinking led to two homes avoiding major fire damage.

Department officials said the Community Orientated Policing and Safe Village Team was just at the right place at the right time.