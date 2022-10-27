Las Vegas police provides community with trick-or-treat safety tips, sex offender app

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department wants to remind the community to be safe this upcoming Halloween.

Police are providing safety tips for both parents and children as they trick-or-treat.

"The following tips are a way to prepare parents and children for a safe night out. Please keep these safety guidelines in mind:"

Use a marked crosswalk or traffic signals when crossing streets.

Put electronic devices away and keep your head up.

Drive slow and be especially alert in residential areas.

Take the time to look for children at intersections, medians, or curbs.

Decorate costumes and bags with reflective tape or stickers.

Have kids carry glow sticks or flashlights to help them be seen by drivers.

Children under the age of 12 should not be alone at night without adult supervision.

If kids are mature enough to be out without supervision, remind them to stick to familiar areas that are well lit and trick-or-treat in groups.

LVMPD has also partnered with Offender Watch and provided a free phone application for parents to view the addresses of registered sex offenders in the area.

Parents can use this app to get information on their phone as they are trick-or-treating throughout their neighborhoods. This can be a great tool for parents to identify houses they may want their children to avoid.