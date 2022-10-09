Las Vegas police provide information on missing 80-year-old

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons Detail is asking for the public's assistance in locating Henry Young.

Police said he might possibly be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

Young was last seen on Saturday near the 11400 block of Valentino Lane, Las Vegas, Nevada 89138.

He was last seen wearing a blue button up shirt and blue jeans according to police. Young also drives a black 2006 Lexus 2 door with Nevada plates.

Anyone with information regarding HENRY YOUNG and his whereabouts are strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.