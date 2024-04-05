Las Vegas police officer injured while trying to catch suspect near Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A suspect is behind bars and a police officer was injured during a chase near the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday.

According to Las Vegas police, the incident happened near Las Vegas Boulevard and Reno at 7:57 p.m.

Police said officers were trying to stop a man as part of an investigation. However, he took off on a scooter and officers started chasing him on foot.

After catching up to him, the man was resisting arrest and additional officers were sent to the scene to help.

One officer pulled up close to where the other officers were struggling with the suspect.

As the officer got out of his vehicle, the patrol car continued to move slightly forward and rolled over another officer's leg.

Police said the officer's injury is minor and the officer and suspect are both fine.