Las Vegas police need help locating missing woman, Hannah Fox

Posted at 9:13 AM, Jun 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-21 12:13:16-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are asking for help in locating 42-year-old Hannah Fox. She may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

Fox was last seen around 7 a.m. June 19 in the 2600 block of S. Nellis Boulevard near Carey Avenue.

Fox is about 5-feet, 1-inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.

All hospitals are asked to check their registries and anyone with information about her whereabouts should contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at 702-838-3111 or 702-828-2907. Emails can be sent to missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

