Las Vegas police need help finding missing, endangered 85-year-old man

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are asking the public for help in locating a missing 85-year-old man named Daniel Torrez who was last seen on Tuesday.

Police said they believe Torrez may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

He was last seen Tuesday, Oct. 8, around 6 p.m. near Charleston Boulevard and Fremont Street.

Torrez was last seen wearing a blue baseball hat with a USMC logo, a light blue t-shirt, and blue jeans.

Torrez is approximately 5'10" and weighs around 175 pounds. He is white with a medium complexion, and he is bald and has brown eyes.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Daniel Torrez

Anyone with information regarding Daniel Torrez and his whereabouts are strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.