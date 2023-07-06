Las Vegas police mourning death of K-9 Kimura, remembered for exceptional career, bravery

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their K-9s.

A Las Vegas police dog, Kimura, suffered a medical emergency and passed away shortly after on the Fourth of July.

Las Vegas police The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is mourning the death of one of their K-9s, Kimura.

The 6-year-old Dutch Shepherd was at the LVMPD K-9 Operations Center where officers took Kimura to the emergency clinic where he passed away.

Kimura has been with the LVMPD since June of 2019.

On July 4th, 2023 @LVMPD had to say goodbye to K-9 Kimura 🐾 due to medical complications. We thank you for your service and dedication to the #lasvegas #community.



Our thoughts and prayers are with his handler and family

"He apprehended countless suspects including a man who was hiding from officers in a parking garage the day before he passed away," officers said.

Police recall Kimura's violent stabbing attack from April 13, 2020 while he was protecting officers. Kimura earned a Purple Heart for his bravery.

"These are only a few highlights of Kimura’s exceptional career," police said. "His loss will be deeply felt by his handler and his family, LVMPD K-9 Section, LVMPD SWAT, Major Violators teams, and the citizens he served each day."