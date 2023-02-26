Las Vegas police make contact with 'suicidal subject' at Harry Reid Airport, now in custody

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said they were on scene at Harry Reid International Airport responding to what they referred to as a "suicidal subject."

Police were on scene Sunday morning around 9:35 a.m. Police said they made contact with the individual at terminal 1.

When officers made contact, they said they had to use "less lethal options" to take the man into custody.

Police said he was transported to Sunrise Hospital with minor injuries. Also, police confirmed that no other citizens or officers were injured during the incident.