Las Vegas police looking for missing man Jose Duran Munoz

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons Detail is asking for the public's assistance in locating Jose Duran Munoz.

He might possibly be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

Jose Duran Munoz was last seen on July 25 at approximately 6:30 a.m. near the 3600 block of Hawaii Avenue Las Vegas.

He was last seen wearing red and blue striped shirt, blue jeans, gray shoes.

All hospitals are asked to check their registries for the missing person and notify the police immediately. It should be noted that HIPAA permits disclosure upon request by law enforcement and is authorized pursuant to 45 C.F.R. section 164.512. Anyone with information regarding JOSE DURAN MUNOZ and his whereabouts are strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.