Las Vegas police looking for missing 65-year-old man

Gerald Garcia - Missing Man
Posted at 6:16 PM, May 11, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing man.

Police said 65-year-old Gerald Garcia may be in severe emotional distress and need medical assistance.

He was last spotted on Thursday at 8:30 a.m. near Caesars Palace.

Investigators said he was last seen wearing a black baseball cap that has the word "Sway" in blue letters, a grey jersey witih spiders on both sleeves, and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to called police at (702) 828-3111 or by emailing the Missing Persons department at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

