LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department needs your help to find 41-year-old Marcus Winston.

Investigators said he could be in severe emotional distress and need medical help.

He was last seen around 2:30 Tuesday morning near Boulder Highway and Hamilton Avenue.

Winson was wearing a light blue, white, and grey shirt with blue jeans and black jacket.

Anyone with information can call LVMPD at (702) 828-3111 or the Missing Persons department at (702) 828-2907.