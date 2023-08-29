Watch Now
Las Vegas police looking for missing 11-year-old last seen in north valley

11-year-old Javan James Campbell
Posted at 5:10 PM, Aug 28, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate an 11-year-old who has been missing since Sunday afternoon.

Police said Javan James Campbell has been missing since 4 p.m. Sunday and was last seen near Las Vegas Boulevard and Pecos Road.

"He might be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance," police said.

Campbell was last seen wearing a red shirt, black shorts and black and teal shoes, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding Campbell and his whereabouts are strongly encouraged by police to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

