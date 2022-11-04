Las Vegas police look for missing juvenile last seen on Halloween in central valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are looking for a missing juvenile who was last seen on Halloween near Charleston Boulevard.

17-year-old Timothy Miller was last seen on Oct. 31 at approximately 6:22 a.m. near the 6100 block of West Charleston Boulevard in Las Vegas. The LVMPD Missing Persons Detail says Miller might possibly be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

Police say that Miller should not be approached, as he may display possible aggressive behavior, and law enforcement should be immediately notified if he is spotted.

Anyone with information regarding Timothy Miller and his whereabouts is strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907, or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.