LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons Detail asked for the public's assistance in locating Ronald Rodriguez.

Police said he may have been in severe emotional distress, and in need of medical assistance.

When Rodriguez was reported missing, he was last seen on Saturday at approximately 9 p.m. near the 8400 block of Rancho Destino Road.

Police said they located Rodriguez around 8 a.m. Sunday morning.