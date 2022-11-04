Las Vegas police launch the ‘Joining Forces Click It or Ticket’ campaign

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department will join forces with other law enforcement agencies in Nevada for a seatbelt enforcement event as part of the Click It or Ticket campaign. November 10, 2022, through November 30, 2022, will be the dates for the Click It or Ticket Event.

This Click It or Ticket Campaign promotes safety about the use of seat belts and how important they are during a car crash in order to increase law enforcement engagement. High-visibility patrols are organized throughout the State of Nevada to look for seatbelt infractions.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reports that in collisions involving unbuckled drivers and passengers, a total of 10,076 people died in the United States in 2017.

Fifty-five perfect of the fatal nighttime car crashes that year involved passengers who were not wearing seatbelts. The use of seat belts will be strictly enforced by law enforcement organizations, who will issue tickets all hours of the day and night.

Go online for more details on seatbelt safety, the state's objective of Zero Fatalities, Joining Forces, and other statewide traffic safety initiatives.