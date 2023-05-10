Watch Now
LVMPD: One person dead after shooting in central valley

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department
KTNV
Posted at 2:14 PM, May 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-10 18:01:54-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting near Harry Reid International Airport Wednesday afternoon.

Police said one person was shot near Paradise and Russell roads and has been transported to Sunrise Hospital.

"This is an ongoing investigation," police said.

At 2:28 p.m., police said the person shot has been pronounced deceased.

Police said the airport connector is open for accessing the airport. However, there are surrounding closures.

Russell Road westbound from Maryland Parkway has been shutdown by police.

KTNV will provide more information once available.

