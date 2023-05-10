LVMPD: One person dead after shooting in central valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting near Harry Reid International Airport Wednesday afternoon.

Police said one person was shot near Paradise and Russell roads and has been transported to Sunrise Hospital.

"This is an ongoing investigation," police said.

At 2:28 p.m., police said the person shot has been pronounced deceased.

Russell road westbound from Maryland Pkwy is shut down.

Police said the airport connector is open for accessing the airport. However, there are surrounding closures.

Russell Road westbound from Maryland Parkway has been shutdown by police.

KTNV will provide more information once available.