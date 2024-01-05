Watch Now
Suspect outstanding after shooting at Sands, Paradise that left 1 in hospital, Las Vegas police say

Posted at 8:19 PM, Jan 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-04 23:21:41-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said a male was shot east of the Strip Thursday evening.

Reports of the shooting at Sands Avenue and Paradise Road came in around 6:15 p.m.

According to police, a male was shot in the chest and was transported to Sunrise Trauma, where he is reported to be in "stable condition."

Police said the suspect is unknown and outstanding. Detectives are investigating the cause of the shooting.

Officers say traffic in the area is "minimally affected" until the scene is processed.

KTNV will provide more information as police release them.

