Las Vegas police investigating shooting downtown, asking public to avoid the area

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking motorists to avoid parts of Downtown Las Vegas while they investigate a shooting.

According to department officials, they received a call about a suspected shooting at 4:29 p.m. in the 600 block of North 11th Street.

They said there are no reported injuries, as of 5 p.m. However, they're asking the public to avoid the area and there is a heavy police presence while they investigate.

This is a developing story and we will add more details as they become available.