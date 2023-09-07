Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Las Vegas police investigating shooting downtown, asking public to avoid the area

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
Police
Posted at 5:00 PM, Sep 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-06 20:01:22-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking motorists to avoid parts of Downtown Las Vegas while they investigate a shooting.

According to department officials, they received a call about a suspected shooting at 4:29 p.m. in the 600 block of North 11th Street.

They said there are no reported injuries, as of 5 p.m. However, they're asking the public to avoid the area and there is a heavy police presence while they investigate.

This is a developing story and we will add more details as they become available.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH