LATEST: 13 Action News spoke with the Gutierrez family. They are one of the families terrorized in the attacks.

"Somebody drove by, and shot her point-blank with a paintball," said the victim's husband.

The attack happened around 8p.m. earlier this week near Pecos and Harmon.

"We treat it like a real gun, this is not a little toy," said Rick Serrano.

Right now Las Vegas Metro Police looking for people responsible for series recent of paintball attacks.

Serrano works at Bonehead Paintball near Flamingo and Maryland Parkway. He has nearly two decades of experience with this activity. He says, the game is fun and safe when played properly. However, the velocity of an unleashed paintball could potentially break skin.

Therefore, workers at Bonehead Paintball make sure you are in a controlled and supervised setting. A face mask is required to play.

"If you get shot with that in the face, you will lose an eye instantly," he said.

Police are also stressing that paintball is not a game when it's played on the streets with unsuspecting victims.

They are asking the public to help identify the perpetrators.

ORIGINAL: Las Vegas police are looking for people involved in a series of drive-by paintball shootings in recent weeks.

More than a dozen incidents occurred near Sahara Avenue and Decatur Boulevard, Flamingo Road and Jones Boulevard, Washington Avenue and Buffalo Drive. At least four people have been injured.

Police said different vehicles were used in the attacks.

Under Nevada law, it is illegal to discharge any firearm, even a paintball gun, in a public place where a person might be endangered.