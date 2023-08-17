'Heavy police presence': Suspect in custody after 1 person shot, 2 wounded in west Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said a suspect is in custody after a shooting Thursday afternoon.

Police are on scene in the west valley at the 3900 block of South Jones Boulevard, responding to multiple people shot. The shooting occurred around 2:42 p.m. near Jones Boulevard and Flamingo Road.

Happening now: Large @LVMPD presence at the Destinations Spring Valley Apartments off of Flamingo & Jones — @KTNV is working to gather more information. Standby for updates. pic.twitter.com/2rjDm3JYUT — Alyssa Bethencourt (@a_bethencourttv) August 17, 2023

One person was found dead, and two other victims are suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to police.

Police reported that the scene was not an "active shooter situation."

"This is an ongoing investigation," police said. "Please avoid the area due to heavy police presence."

