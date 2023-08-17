Watch Now
'Heavy police presence': Suspect in custody after 1 person shot, 2 wounded in west Las Vegas Valley

Posted at 3:09 PM, Aug 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-17 18:42:44-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said a suspect is in custody after a shooting Thursday afternoon.

Police are on scene in the west valley at the 3900 block of South Jones Boulevard, responding to multiple people shot. The shooting occurred around 2:42 p.m. near Jones Boulevard and Flamingo Road.

One person was found dead, and two other victims are suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to police.

Police reported that the scene was not an "active shooter situation."

"This is an ongoing investigation," police said. "Please avoid the area due to heavy police presence."

This is a developing story. Check back on ktnv.com for more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

