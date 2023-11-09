Las Vegas police investigating northwest valley shooting that killed man

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said an adult man died at the hospital after a shooting Wednesday night.

Police said officers responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Gowan and Hualpai Way in the northwest valley around 9:09 p.m. Officers who arrived said they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Medical arrived and transported him to an area hospital.

However, police said he died at the hospital.

Police said another person arrived at a separate hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

"Homicide detectives will be taking over the investigation," police said.

KTNV will provide more details as they become available.