Las Vegas police investigating homicide near Sandhill Road, Owens Avenue

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide on Sandhill Road south of Owens Avenue.

LVMPD Lt. Ray Spencer provided a preliminary update on the incident saying that about 6 p.m. police received a report of a male shot on the pedestrian bridge over the Las Vegas Valley Water District wash.

According to Spencer, police and medical response arrived on the scene and took the victim to UMC Trauma where he was later pronounced dead.

The man was approached by a group of men as he was walking and police say an altercation took place that led to the shooting.

The group of men split into two groups and got into two different vehicles to leave the scene. Las Vegas marshalls have stopped one of the vehicles and police say they are trying to locate the other one.

Spencer told the press that a few people have been detained but he was uncertain what role each played in the shooting.

WATCH THE FULL POLICE BRIEFING HERE:

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

********************

WATCH: Click here to watch 13 Action News

Get more news on the KTNV Facebook and Twitter pages

SUBSCRIBE to get breaking news emails delivered to your inbox

Watch KTNV news and livestreams on Roku and Apple TV

