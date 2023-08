LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide in the south part of the valley.

Police told KTNV they are on scene at the 300 block of E. Starr Avenue near St. Rose Parkway Thursday night.

Police said they will provide more information through a press briefing around 11:30 p.m.

WATCH POLICE LIVE:



KTNV plans to be at the briefing and will stream it on ktnv.com/live2.