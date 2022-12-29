Las Vegas police investigating homicide at an apartment on Charleston, Buffalo

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said they are investigating a homicide at an apartment Wednesday night.

Police said they are currently on scene at the 7400 block of West Charleston since 7:45 p.m.. This is close to the intersection of Buffalo Drive and Charleston Boulevard.

Police told KTNV that an adult female was declared deceased on scene.

Police said they will conduct a media briefing at 11 p.m., KTNV plans to be at the briefing and we also plan to stream it on Facebook. No further details have been provided by police.