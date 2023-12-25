Las Vegas police investigating body found near US 95, Eastern

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said their homicide section is responding to a body found near US 95 and Eastern Sunday morning.

Metro says Nevada Highway Patrol completed a traffic stop and noticed a person between a jersey wall and perimeter wall along the northbound exit.

Police said NHP officials went to wake up the male but found him "unresponsive with blood coming from his face." NHP then requested Metro's assistance.

Metro patrol later arrived and confirmed the incident "is not natural," according to police. LMVPD says its homicide section has been notified and is responding.

Traffic websites say a jersey wall is a concrete or plastic barrier used to separate lanes or traffic.

KTNV will provide more information as police release details.