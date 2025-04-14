Las Vegas police investigating after man found burned and dead near railroad tracks

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities are investigating after a dead man was found near downtown Sunday morning.
The call came in around 7:43 a.m., according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, and reported a man near the railroad tracks in the 1500 block of A Street.
When officers arrived, they found a man who appeared to be suffering from apparent burns.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com.
To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
