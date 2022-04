LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said they are investigating a homicide at 2730 E. Bonanza Ave. at the intersection of Bonanza Road and Eastern Avenue on Tuesday around 3:15 p.m.

LVMPD said they will provide a briefing about the investigation of the homicide around 4:45 p.m.

13 Action News has a crew on the way to the scene for additional information.