Las Vegas police investigate shooting that left one hospitalized

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person hospitalized on Friday.

Las Vegas police say the shooting occurred in the 500 block of Wardelle Street.

Upon arrival, officers found one person with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to UMC Trauma and no condition has been provided at this time.

Police urge the public to avoid the area and have one person in custody.

Further details are pending and will be added to this article as they become available.