Las Vegas police investigate shooting involving the department near Charleston, Eastern

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting Tuesday night involving the department at an apartment complex on East Charleston Boulevard near 30th Street, between Eastern Avenue and Mojave Road.

Police are on the scene and as of 9:30 p.m., the situation remains dynamic. Authorities ask the public to avoid the area.

We are arrived. Heading to the media area now. @KTNV pic.twitter.com/z28kBOk5Qi — Joe Bartels (@Joe_Bartels) May 5, 2021

No other information was immediately available. 13 Action News has a crew on the scene.

Joe Bartels reports from the scene:

This is a breaking story.

