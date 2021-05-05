Watch
Las Vegas police investigate shooting involving the department near Charleston, Eastern

Joe Bartels, 13 Action News
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting on May 4, 2021, involving the department near Charleston Boulevard and 30th Street, between Eastern Avenue and Mojave Road.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is one of the largest law enforcement agencies in the nation as seen in March 2021
Posted at 8:57 PM, May 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-05 01:12:11-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting Tuesday night involving the department at an apartment complex on East Charleston Boulevard near 30th Street, between Eastern Avenue and Mojave Road.

Police are on the scene and as of 9:30 p.m., the situation remains dynamic. Authorities ask the public to avoid the area.

No other information was immediately available. 13 Action News has a crew on the scene.

Joe Bartels reports from the scene:

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

