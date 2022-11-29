Las Vegas police investigate 'murder-suicide' near downtown

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department were on scene of a murder-suicide Sunday.

Police responded to reports of a shooting in front of a residence in the 5100 block of Ardmore Street. When police arrived, they found an adult male and female suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Medical arrived and pronounced both deceased.

Investigation by LVMPD's Homicide section indicates the female victim was outside of her residence when she got into a verbal altercation with her husband.

"During the interaction," police said. "The husband shot his wife and then shot himself."

The identification of the decedents, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged by police to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.