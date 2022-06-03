Watch
Local News

Actions

Las Vegas police investigate death of person hit by train

Police line police lights
KTNV
Police line police lights
Posted at 8:42 AM, Jun 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-03 11:42:41-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating after a person was fatally hit by a train on Friday morning.

Investigators were on scene in the 1700 block of Western Avenue as of 6:58 a.m., police said. Western Avenue was expected to remain closed in that area "for a few hours."

Based on preliminary information, police said a person was laying on the train tracks and was struck by an oncoming train.

"At this time, there are no suspicious circumstances associated with this event," according to LVMPD.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH