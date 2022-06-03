Las Vegas police investigate death of person hit by train

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating after a person was fatally hit by a train on Friday morning.

Investigators were on scene in the 1700 block of Western Avenue as of 6:58 a.m., police said. Western Avenue was expected to remain closed in that area "for a few hours."

Based on preliminary information, police said a person was laying on the train tracks and was struck by an oncoming train.

"At this time, there are no suspicious circumstances associated with this event," according to LVMPD.